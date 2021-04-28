Favour 'Adjustment' Between Military, Diplomatic Spheres: Iran's Zarif

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday said he favoured a "smart adjustment" between the military and diplomatic spheres, in his first public reaction after a controversial leaked audiotape.

The top diplomat wrote on Instagram that the "main point" of his remarks in the audio -- in which he says the military has too much influence on diplomacy -- is emphasising "the need for a smart adjustment of the relationship between these two wings" of Iran's power.

He also saw a need for "setting priorities through legal structures and under the great purview of the supreme leader".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)