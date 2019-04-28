Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Plans North Korea Visit: Reports

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is planning to visit North Korea.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is planning to visit North Korea, Iran's state television reported on Sunday, without giving the date of the visit.

"The date of this trip will be set and announced soon," the television quoted Zarif as saying. It gave no further details.

North Korea's top diplomat, Ri Yong Ho, whose country faces international and U.S. sanctions, visited Iran in August as the United States reintroduced sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

