Iran's Enriched Uranium Stockpile Over 32 Times The Limit Set In 2015: UN

The UN nuclear watchdog on Tuesday said that Iran's estimated stockpile of enriched uranium had reached more than 32 times the limit set in a 2015 accord between Iran and world powers to limit its nuclear programme.

According to a confidential International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report seen by AFP, Iran's total enriched uranium stockpile was estimated at 6,604.4 kilogrammes as of October 26, up by 852.6 kilogrammes from the last quarterly report in August.

