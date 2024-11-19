Advertisement

Iran's Enriched Uranium Stockpile Over 32 Times The Limit Set In 2015: UN

According to a confidential International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report seen by AFP, Iran's total enriched uranium stockpile was estimated at 6,604.4 kilogrammes as of October 26, up by 852.6 kilogrammes from the last quarterly report in August.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Iran's Enriched Uranium Stockpile Over 32 Times The Limit Set In 2015: UN
Iran's enriched uranium stockpile was estimated at 6,604.4 kilos as of October 26 (Representational)
Vienna:

The UN nuclear watchdog on Tuesday said that Iran's estimated stockpile of enriched uranium had reached more than 32 times the limit set in a 2015 accord between Iran and world powers to limit its nuclear programme.

According to a confidential International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report seen by AFP, Iran's total enriched uranium stockpile was estimated at 6,604.4 kilogrammes as of October 26, up by 852.6 kilogrammes from the last quarterly report in August.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Iran Uranium, Iran Uranium Enrichment, Iran Uranium Enrichment Level
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com