Iran's Drone Strike On Donald Trump Threat, His "Not Too Big Into..." Reply

US President Donald Trump has responded to remarks of a senior Iranian figure suggesting a drone strike on him could be possible. The comments have drawn renewed attention to ongoing tensions between Washington and Tehran.

The remarks, made by Mohammad-Javad Larijani, a prominent adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, referenced Trump's frequent visits to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. In an interview aired on Iranian state television, Larijani said, "Trump has done something so that he can no longer sunbathe in Mar-a-Lago. As he lies there with his stomach to the sun, a small drone might hit him in the navel. It's very simple."

Larijani's comments were first reported by Iran International, a UK-based news outlet. Though he did not refer to any specific plan or timing, the remarks have been interpreted as either a rhetorical jab or a signal of continued animosity from the Islamic Republic, particularly in light of recent escalations in the region.

When Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked whether Trump viewed the comments as a credible threat, he said, "Yeah, I guess it's a threat. I'm not sure it's a threat, actually, but perhaps it is," Trump responded. Asked humorously when he last sunbathed, the US president replied, "It's been a long time. Maybe I was around seven or so. I'm not too big into it."

Larijani made the statement shortly after Trump met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The timing also follows the United States' recent attack on Iran's nuclear infrastructure. On June 22, American forces, in coordination with Israeli defence, bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow, Isfahan and Natan. It was described as the largest B-2 bombing operation in US history. Though the strike resulted in no reported casualties, it heightened regional tensions.

The Israel-Iran conflict, sparked by Tel Aviv's attempt to disrupt a planned Iranian offensive, led to deadly strikes on both sides. Iran claims that nearly 1,000 of its citizens were killed, while dozens of Israeli fatalities were also reported. Iran retaliated with missile attacks, a vast majority of which were intercepted by Israeli defence systems backed by US technology.

Following the conflict, both sides agreed to a ceasefire. But Iranian officials have signalled that any further aggression would be met with force.

As tensions persist, former intelligence and foreign policy officials in Washington have urged caution. Speaking to Newsweek, one expert noted that while Larijani's language could be interpreted as hyperbole, the broader context of escalating rhetoric and action cannot be ignored.