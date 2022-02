Iranian military jet fighter crashed in a residential area.

An Iranian military jet fighter crashed Monday in a residential area of the northwestern city of Tabriz killing three people, including two crew members, state television reported.

The head of the local Red Crescent said the jet smashed into a school, and that one of the dead was a resident of the neighbourhood. An investigation is underway, the state broadcaster said.

