Iranian Foreign Minister Arrives In Oman For Nuclear Talks With US

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi "arrived in Muscat, the capital of Oman, to participate in a new round of nuclear talks with the American delegation", the agency said.

Abbas Araghchi will meet US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff on Friday.

Iran's foreign minister arrived in Oman late Thursday for nuclear talks with the United States, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported.

He is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, with Washington seeking diplomatic progress on the Iranian nuclear programme and other issues while refusing to rule out military action.

