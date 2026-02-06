Iranian Foreign Minister Arrives In Oman For Nuclear Talks With US

Iran's foreign minister arrived in Oman late Thursday for nuclear talks with the United States, Iranian state news agency IRNA reported.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi "arrived in Muscat, the capital of Oman, to participate in a new round of nuclear talks with the American delegation", the agency said.

He is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, with Washington seeking diplomatic progress on the Iranian nuclear programme and other issues while refusing to rule out military action.

