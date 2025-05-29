Iran Working On Nuclear Weapons Capable Of Long-Range Strikes: Report

Iran is actively pursuing a nuclear weapons programme capable of launching missiles over long distances, a new Austrian intelligence report has claimed. The assessment by Austria's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the country's domestic intelligence agency, directly contradicts the position of the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

"In order to assert and enforce its regional political power ambitions, the Islamic Republic of Iran is striving for comprehensive rearmament, with nuclear weapons to make the regime immune to attack and to expand and consolidate its dominance in the Middle East and beyond," the Austrian report said on Monday, as per Fox News.

The report added that "the Iranian nuclear weapons development programme is well advanced, and Iran possesses a growing arsenal of ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear warheads over long distances."

The 211-page Austrian intelligence report mentions the threat posed by Iran 99 times. It identifies the Iranian embassy in Vienna as one of the largest in Europe and alleges that it "disguises intelligence officers with diplomatic" cover.

"Iranian intelligence services are familiar with developing and implementing circumvention strategies for the procurement of military equipment, proliferation-sensitive technologies, and materials for weapons of mass destruction," the agency said.

The report also references a 2021 conviction in Belgium of Asadollah Asadi, a former Iranian diplomat based in Vienna, for planning to bomb a 2018 opposition rally outside Paris. The event was attended by tens of thousands of Iranian dissidents, including Rudy Giuliani, who then served as Trump's personal attorney.

This stands in contrast to the US view. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing in March that the American intelligence community "continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has not authorised the nuclear weapons programme he suspended in 2003."

The Austrian agency also alleged that "Iran has developed sophisticated sanctions-evasion networks, which has benefited Russia."

The latest findings could complicate efforts by US President Donald Trump, who has expressed a desire to negotiate with Tehran over its nuclear activities. Responding to the report, a White House official told Fox News, "President Trump is committed to Iran never obtaining a nuclear weapon or the capacity to build one."

In 2023, European intelligence agencies found Iran continuing to bypass US and EU sanctions to acquire technology needed for its nuclear weapons programme, with intentions to test an atomic bomb.

These efforts reportedly took place both before and after the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal.

The Austrian report also said that Iran continues to arm groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah, and Syrian militias, all of which are designated terrorist organisations by the US.