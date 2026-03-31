Amid War With Iran, Pete Hegseth's 'Secret' Visit To Meet US Troops In Gulf

US troops fighting in the Middle East are focused on their "legacy" and prepared for a prolonged war, according to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who paid a secret visited to the them on Saturday.

“Over the weekend, I had the opportunity to visit our troops fighting in Operation Epic Fury. We were on the ground in CENTCOM on Saturday for about half the day," Hegseth told a news conference alongside Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

“These troops want to finish this fight for their kids and their grandkids. This is about history, this is about legacy,” he said.

I witnessed warriors. A brotherhood of men and women - warriors all. pic.twitter.com/S7cDcATpOI — Secretary of War Pete Hegseth (@SecWar) March 31, 2026

According to Hegseth, there is also a growing push within the ranks for more aggressive action, with personnel requesting larger bombs and weapons to use against Iran.

Hegseth did not specify which facilities were visited so they are "not targeted," adding that the trip was "an honor."

Asked whether US ground forces could play a role in the conflict, Hegseth declined to provide a direct answer.

"You can't fight and win a war if you tell your adversary what you are willing to do, or what you are not willing to do, to include boots on the ground," he said.

He added that such options remain available if required. “If we needed to, we could execute those options on behalf of the president of the United States and this department. Or maybe we don't have to use them at all, maybe negotiations work,” he said.

Hegseth stated that Iran had little recourse left militarily. "The upcoming days will be decisive. Iran knows that, and there's almost nothing they can militarily do about it," he said.

Despite the continuing military campaign, Hegseth noted that negotiations to end the war were making progress. "They are very real. They are ongoing, they are active, and I think, gaining strength," he said of the talks.

On Monday, President Trump warned that if a ceasefire is not reached shortly, and if the strait is not reopened, the US would expand its offensive. This could include strikes on the Kharg Island oil export hub and possibly desalination plants.

The conflict, now in its 32nd day, began on 28 February when the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes under “Operation Epic Fury” following stalled nuclear talks.

The operation targeted multiple Iranian cities and killed several top leaders, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Since then, Iran has responded with attacks across the Gulf, hitting locations in Dubai, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Bahrain.