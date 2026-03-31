4 Israeli Soldiers killed Amid Urgent Evacuation Orders In South Lebanon

Four Israeli soldiers and two UN peacekeepers have been killed in southern Lebanon as Israel issued an "urgent" evacuation warning for several Lebanese villages in the eastern Beqaa Valley.

The Israeli army confirmed the killing of four soldiers and said several others were injured as Israeli troops launched a major ground offensive in southern Lebanon. Hezbollah is fighting back, and during an intense firefight, four Israeli soldiers were killed.

A military statement named three soldiers from the same battalion who "fell during combat," while a separate statement said another soldier, who had not yet been publicly named, died in the same incident.

We mourn the loss of Captain Noam Madmoni, Staff Sergeant Ben Cohen, and Staff Sergeant Maxsim Entis, soldiers in the Nahal Reconnaissanse Battalion (934th), Nahal Brigade, who fell in combat in Lebanon.



Our hearts are with their families and loved ones.

🕯️ May their memories be… pic.twitter.com/NyMRynJ0on — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) March 31, 2026

Israel has made it clear that it intends to capture and occupy areas south of the Litani River and turn them into a security buffer. On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the army to expand the offensive.

As part of the invasion in southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) issued an "urgent" evacuation warning to residents of several villages in the Beqaa Valley.

More than 12 lakh people in Lebanon have been displaced since the outbreak of the war, and the number is expected to rise further.

Residents have been asked to head towards the town of Qaraoun, located around 30 kilometres north of Israel's border.

"Residents of Zellaya, Libbaya, Yohmor al-Beqaa, Sohmor, Qellaya, and Dlafy are instructed to head toward the town of Qaraoun, located around 30 kilometres north of Israel's border. The activities of Hezbollah are forcing the IDF to act forcefully against it in these areas, and we do not intend to harm you," said Israeli army spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee.

On Sunday, nine health workers and UN peacekeeper personnel were among several people killed in attacks in Lebanon.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for accountability after a peacekeeper was killed in Lebanon and urged all sides to uphold their obligations under international law and ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property at all times.

I strongly condemn Sunday's incident during which an Indonesian peacekeeper of @UNIFIL_ was killed amidst hostilities between Israel & Hizbullah. Another Indonesian peacekeeper was seriously injured in the same incident.



My deepest condolences to the family, friends &… — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 30, 2026

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said it would continue to fight as long as occupation and aggression persist, and claimed its fighters have prevented Israel from capturing areas south of the Litani River.

"Israel has not been able to capture the south of Lebanon so far. The fighting is going on," said Ibrahim Mousvi, MP and head of Hezbollah's parliamentary party.