Iran Summons Saudi Envoy Over Execution Of Citizens: Foreign Ministry

Iran summoned the Saudi ambassador on Wednesday to protest Riyadh's execution of six of its citizens for drug trafficking, the foreign ministry said.

"Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Tehran was summoned," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Tehran conveyed its "strong protest" against Riyadh's action, which it described as "unacceptable" and a violation of "the rules and norms of international law".

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)