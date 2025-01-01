Advertisement

Iran Summons Saudi Envoy Over Execution Of Citizens: Foreign Ministry

Iran summoned the Saudi ambassador on Wednesday to protest Riyadh's execution of six of its citizens for drug trafficking, the foreign ministry said.

Tehran:

"Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Tehran was summoned," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Tehran conveyed its "strong protest" against Riyadh's action, which it described as "unacceptable" and a violation of "the rules and norms of international law". 

