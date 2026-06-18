Hormuz Won't Return To Pre-War Conditions, Will Impose Fees After 60 Days: Iran

Iran's chief negotiator on Wednesday repeated Tehran would charge ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz after a 60-day fee-free period stipulated in a memorandum of understanding with the US.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in an interview aired on state television that the "Strait of Hormuz will not return to pre-war conditions", adding: "Iran has the right to sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz and of course we will receive a fee for services."

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