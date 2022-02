Countries engaged in talks in Vienna over Iran's nuclear programme are "closer than ever to an agreement," Tehran's chief negotiator said on Twitter Wednesday.

"Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed," Ali Bagheri wrote. "Our negotiating partners need to be realistic, avoid intransigence and heed lessons of past 4yrs. Time for their serious decisions."

