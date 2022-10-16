Iran 'Responsible' For Safety Of Americans In Evin Prison': US

US State Department said Iran was accountable for the safety of Americans held at the prison. (File)

The US State Department said Saturday that Iran was accountable for the safety of Americans held at Evin prison, after fire and clashes erupted at the notorious Tehran facility.

"Iran is fully responsible for the safety of our wrongfully detained citizens, who should be released immediately," State Department Spokesman Ned Price tweeted, adding that Washington was following reports on the incident "with urgency."

