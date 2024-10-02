Advertisement

"Decisive Response Has Been Made": Iran President After Attacks On Israel

"In accordance with legitimate rights and with the aim of (establishing) peace and security in Iran and the region, a decisive response has been made to the Zionist regime's aggression," Pezeshkian posted on X.

"Decisive Response Has Been Made": Iran President After Attacks On Israel
Iranian President hailed Tuesday night's missile attack against Israel.
Tehran:

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian hailed Tuesday night's missile attack against Israel as a "decisive response" to what he called Israeli "aggression".

"In accordance with legitimate rights and with the aim of (establishing) peace and security in Iran and the region, a decisive response has been made to the Zionist regime's aggression," Pezeshkian posted on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Masoud Pezeshkian, Iran Attacks On Israel, Israel Hezbollah War
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com