UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss's remarks came at a G7 foreign ministers' meeting. (File)

Resumed talks to save the Iran nuclear deal are the Islamic republic's "last chance" to take a "serious" position, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said at a G7 foreign ministers meeting on Sunday.

"This is the last chance for Iran to come to the negotiating table with a serious resolution to this issue, which has to be agreeing the terms" of the deal, she said.

