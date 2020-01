All 176 people aboard the airliner were killed after the plane was shot down on Iranian airspace.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that everyone responsible for the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner must be punished.

"For our people it is very important in this incident that whoever was at fault or negligent at any level" faces justice, he said in a televised speech. "Anyone who should be punished must be punished."