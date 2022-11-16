Iran 'Most Likely' Attacked Israeli-Owned Tanker Off Oman Coast, Says US

A "projectile" has hit a tanker carrying gas oil off the coast of Oman. (File)

The United States on Wednesday said an attack on the commercial tanker MV Pacific Zircon off the coast of Oman was most likely conducted by Iran with a drone.

"Upon review of the available information, we are confident that Iran likely conducted this attack using a UAV," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement, referring to an unmanned aerial vehicle or drone.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)