Iran Missile Misses Car. Israel Uses Dashcam Video To Educate Citizens

The conflict drags on. On Monday, Iran fired missiles that sent Israelis to huddle in shelters. A video emerged on social media showing the moment an Iranian missile hit Israel's Ashdod city as the war entered the 11th day.

Israel is using the car strike video to make its citizens aware of what not to do in such situations.

The video-- a dashcam footage-- showed stones and debris flying in the air as the missile exploded at the side of the road near a moving vehicle. Moments later, the car windshield can be seen covered in dust as the driver sped away from the point of missile impact.

The missile reportedly struck a power station in Ashdod, severely reducing the station's operational capacity.

The Home Front Command, which operates under Israel Defense Forces, is using the video to instruct its people. The agency specialises in the field of civilian protection.

The agency was established in February 1992 following the Gulf War, to operate on the civilian front and to prepare the population for emergencies.

In Israel, when emergency sirens go off and one is on the road then you have to leave your car and are required to enter a safe room immediately and stay there for at least 10 minutes. It is to make sure that even if there's a second barrage or residual shrapnel in the air, one remains protected.

Sirens sounded across Israel as Iran reportedly fired missiles for nearly 40 minutes, marking one of the longest Iranian missile attacks of the war.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said the Israeli military was "carrying out strikes of unprecedented force against regime targets and agencies of government oppression in the heart of Tehran".

Tehran has threatened to inflict "serious" damage in retaliation for US strikes on the Islamic Republic's nuclear facilities.