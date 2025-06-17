Iran Launches Fresh Wave Of Missile Attacks On Israel: 10 Points

Iran launched a fresh wave of missile and drone attacks on Israel as the conflict entered its fifth consecutive day today, fuelling fears of a drawn-out conflict that could engulf the Middle East.

Here are the top updates on Iran-Israel conflict: The tensions between the longtime enemies, Iran and Israel, escalated after Tel Aviv launched what it called 'Operation Rising Lion' against Iran's nuclear facilities last week. Tehran, since then, has been responding with a barrage of missiles and drones that hit Israeli cities and towns, killing over 20 people and injuring hundreds. The Iranian authorities claimed to have busted a drone-producing factory of the Israeli Intelligence Agency Mossad in Tehran, local media reported. According to the report, the Iranian authorities arrested two people accused of working for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency in separate operations across Tehran and Alborz provinces. Over 200 kilograms of explosives, components for 23 drones, launchers, and other technical equipment were confiscated from the operatives. Iran's Foreign Minister and chief nuclear negotiator, Abbas Araghchi, said Israel's strikes against his country "deal a blow" to diplomacy during a call with his French, British, and German counterparts. "The Israeli aggression against Iran in the midst of nuclear negotiations with the United States is a blow to diplomacy," Abbas Araghchi said. Amid the conflict, dramatic visuals emerged online on Monday, showing a missile strike hitting the compound of the Iranian State TV studio. The anchor, Sahar Imami, who was midway through the bulletin, had to get up and leave as the entire studio shook with the impact of the missile. The United States is reinforcing its military presence in the Middle East to enhance its "defensive posture" as arch-rivals Iran and Israel ramp up their deadly conflict. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said he had ordered the deployment of additional defensive capabilities to the Middle East. However, did not disclose what military capabilities he sent to the region. Iran has threatened to exit the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty - which was made to halt the spread of nuclear weapons-making capability, and guarantee the right of all members to develop nuclear energy for peaceful ends. While, US President Donald Trump said he believes Iran wants to sign a deal with the US on its nuclear program amid the Israeli strikes. Trump has put out an "evacuate Tehran" warning for all Iranians, citing what he said was the country's rejection of a deal to curb nuclear weapons development. "Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social. The US President is leaving the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Canada a day early due to the situation in the Middle East, the White House said on Monday. "President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Much was accomplished, but because of what's going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said. The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv on Saturday set up a round the clock emergency helpline and advised Indian nationals to stay vigilant after escalation in Israel's conflict with Iran. "We are continuously monitoring the evolving situation including the safety of Indians nationals. In case of any emergency, please contact the 24x7 helpline of the Embassy: Telephone +972 54-7520711 +972 54-3278392 *Email* cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in," Indian embassy posted on X on Saturday. Many countries such as China, Turkey, and the UK have urged Iran and Israel to immediately take steps to reduce tensions. The nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington that were set to take place on Sunday had been called off.

