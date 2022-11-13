Iran Issues 1st Death Sentence Linked To Anti-Hijab 'Riots': Report

Iran issued its first death sentence amid nationwide protests since Mahsa Amini's death. (File)

Iran on Sunday issued its first death sentence linked to participation in "riots", amid nationwide protests since the death of Mahsa Amini, the judiciary's Mizan Online website said.

The accused was sentenced to death for the crime of "setting fire to a government building, disturbing public order, assembly and conspiracy to commit a crime against national security, and an enemy of God and corruption on earth", one of the most serious offences under Iranian law, Mizan Online reported.

