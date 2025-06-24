These Countries May Offer The Safest Refuge If World War III Erupts

The escalating conflict between Iran and Israel has triggered widespread concerns about the possibility of a global war, with many fearing the onset of World War III. Recent reports have confirmed that the United States has carried out military strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, including deploying 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs to target underground sites over the weekend. These actions, taken alongside Israel's ongoing air operations against Tehran, have significantly heightened tensions in the region and deepened global anxiety about the broader implications.

Amid the growing instability, US President Donald Trump has claimed that both Iran and Israel sought his mediation for "peace", leading to his announcement of a proposed ceasefire. Despite his efforts, however, the situation remains volatile, with the fear of an escalating global conflict hanging over international relations.

In a sharply critical response the current situation, Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, condemned the US military strikes on Iran, accusing Washington of opening a "Pandora's box" with potentially disastrous consequences for global security.

If the conflict escalates into a global war, it's likely to involve allies worldwide. However, some regions may remain less affected. The Metro has identified countries that could serve as safe havens due to their geopolitical positioning, military neutrality, and stable conditions, offering refuge in a World War III scenario.

Antarctica

Antarctica's extreme southern location makes it one of the safest places during a nuclear war, with vast distances from nuclear powers. Its 14 million square kilometers offer plenty of space for refuge, though the harsh, icy climate can be challenging for survival.

Iceland

Consistently ranked as one of the most peaceful countries, Iceland has never participated in a full-scale war. Its remote geographical location makes it less susceptible to conventional warfare in Europe, though nuclear fallout could reach it in small amounts.

New Zealand

With a neutral stance and ranking second in the Global Peace Index, New Zealand offers protection through its mountainous terrain. It is unlikely to be targeted in a Western conflict with Russia, though it has supported Ukraine financially.

Switzerland

Known for its neutrality, especially during World War II, Switzerland is well-protected by its mountainous landscape and nuclear shelters. Its political neutrality has kept it safe from enemies, and it has not contributed to Ukraine's military efforts.

Greenland

As the world's largest island, Greenland's remote location and political neutrality make it an unlikely target. Its sparse population of 56,000 further reduces its risk in a global conflict.

Indonesia

Indonesia maintains a neutral foreign policy, with an emphasis on world peace. Its independent stance and geopolitical positioning make it less likely to be drawn into global conflicts.

Tuvalu

A small island nation with just 11,000 residents, Tuvalu's limited infrastructure and resources make it an undesirable target. Its location between Hawaii and Australia offers geographical isolation.

Argentina

Rich in crops like wheat, Argentina could survive a nuclear winter, with food supplies even in the event of global famine. Despite its history of conflict, it remains a relatively safe haven due to its agricultural resources.

Bhutan

Since declaring neutrality in 1971, Bhutan has remained shielded by its mountainous terrain and landlocked geography. Its strategic position makes it easier to defend from external threats.

Chile

Chile's extensive coastline, spanning 4,000 miles, and its abundant natural resources provide safety and sustainability. Its advanced infrastructure makes it one of the most developed countries in South America.

Fiji

Located 2,700 miles from Australia, Fiji's remote location, lack of military focus, and dense forests make it a peaceful haven. Its minimal army and high rank on the Global Peace Index add to its safety.

South Africa

With abundant fertile land, fresh water, and modern infrastructure, South Africa offers good chances of survival. Its diverse resources and agricultural potential ensure the country can sustain its population during crises.