Pics: Iran Fires Cluster Bomb As Conflict With Israel Enters 8th Day

This is the first reported use of cluster munitions as the conflict between Iran and Israel entered eight day.

Read Time: 2 mins
Israeli military said the missile's warhead split open at an altitude of about 4 miles.

Iran fired at least one missile at Israel that scattered small bombs with the aim of increasing civilian casualties, the Israeli military said on Thursday. This is the first reported use of cluster munitions as the conflict between Iran and Israel entered eight day. 

Israeli military said the missile's warhead split open at an altitude of about 4 miles (7 km) and released around 20 submunitions in a radius of around 5 miles (8 km) over central Israel.

A cluster bomb is a weapon designed to release smaller bombs or "submunitions" over a wide area.

Photo Credit: Reuters

The bomb opens mid-air - often at high altitude - scattering multiple smaller explosives across a broad target zone.

Photo Credit: Reuters

Some submunitions can fail to explode and kill or injure long after a conflict ends.

Photo Credit: Reuters

In Irans June 19 attack, the Israeli military reported the missiles warhead detonated at around 7 km above ground.

Photo Credit: Reuters

It released approximately 20 submunitions across an 8 km radius in central Israel.

Photo Credit: Reuters

One of the small munitions struck a home in the central Israeli town of Azor, causing some damage, reports said.

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Israeli Home Front Command later issued a public safety advisory through X, warning residents to be alert. It is possible that some of the munitions will remain on the ground and not explode. Do not touch any fallen objects or suspicious objects. Immediately call 100," it said.  

Israel-Iran War, Israel-Iran Conflict, Cluster Bomb
