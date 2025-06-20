Pics: Iran Fires Cluster Bomb As Conflict With Israel Enters 8th Day

Iran fired at least one missile at Israel that scattered small bombs with the aim of increasing civilian casualties, the Israeli military said on Thursday. This is the first reported use of cluster munitions as the conflict between Iran and Israel entered eight day.
Israeli military said the missile's warhead split open at an altitude of about 4 miles (7 km) and released around 20 submunitions in a radius of around 5 miles (8 km) over central Israel.
The Israeli Home Front Command later issued a public safety advisory through X, warning residents to be alert. It is possible that some of the munitions will remain on the ground and not explode. Do not touch any fallen objects or suspicious objects. Immediately call 100," it said.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world