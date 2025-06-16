Video: Iran State TV Building On Fire, Reporter Says "We're Not Leaving"

Iran's state broadcaster in Tehran was hit by an Israeli strike on Monday evening. Visuals showed the building on fire even as a live broadcast was cut off after a loud explosion. A senior correspondent of broadcaster IRIB was seen reporting outside the building, which was engulfed in flames and smoke.

"I was on the first floor when the bomb was dropped. I don't know how many of my colleagues were killed. I don't know how many people were injured," said Younes Shadlou, with his hands covered in blood.

"We were told to leave, but we are not afraid and we are not leaving," he said.

Another video of outside the glass building of IRIB in Tehran 3rd district reported by @Younes_Shadlou (Senior Correspondent in ‌IRIB - Defense Desk).

The Israeli strikes came after it warned hundreds of thousands of people in the middle of Tehran to evacuate. The warning came on the fourth day of the conflict between the regional foes. It began when Israel attacked Iran over Tehran's nuclear program.

Another video showed an IRIB anchor inside a studio when an explosion was heard, cutting the screen behind her as she hurried off camera.

Meanwhile, Iran has called on US President Donald Trump to force a ceasefire in the four-day-old aerial war, while Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was on the "path to victory".

"Israel must halt its aggression, and absent a total cessation of military aggression against us, our responses will continue. It takes one phone call from Washington to muzzle someone like Netanyahu. That may pave the way for a return to diplomacy," Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said.

Netanyahu, meanwhile, told troops at an air base that Israel was on its way to achieving its two main aims: wiping out Iran's nuclear programme and destroying its missiles.

He also suggested that assassinating Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would "end the conflict". "It's not going to escalate the conflict, it's going to end the conflict," Netanyahu told ABC News in an interview when asked about reports that US President Donald Trump vetoed an Israeli plan to kill the supreme leader out of concern it would intensify the Iran-Israel showdown.

The Israel military said it had destroyed more than 120 surface-to-surface missile launchers in central Iran, a third of Iran's total. "At this time, we can say that we have achieved full aerial superiority over Tehran's skies," said the Israeli military.

Iran, meanwhile, announced it had launched some 100 missiles and vowed further retaliation for sweeping attacks on its military and nuclear infrastructure since Friday.