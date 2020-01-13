Iran Denies 'Cover-Up' Over Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner

The Ukrainian airline crash killed all 176 onboard the flight (File)

Iran's government on Monday denied a "cover-up" after it took days for the armed forces to admit a Ukrainian airliner was shot down by mistake last week.

"In these sorrowful days, many criticisms were directed at relevant officials and authorities... some officials were even accused of lying and a cover-up but, in all honesty, that was not the case," spokesman Ali Rabiei said in remarks aired on state television.