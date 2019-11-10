Iran Claims It Has Discovered New Oil Field With 53 Billion Barrels

President Hassan Rouhani made claims during state television. (File)

Iran has discovered a new oil field with 53 billion barrels of oil in the southwest of the country, President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday in remarks carried live on state television.

"Despite America's sanctions... Iranian workers have found an oil field with 53 billion barrels of reserves," Rouhani said in a speech in the central city of Yazd.



