Iran Fires Missiles At Israel Hours After US Bombs Iranian Nuclear Sites

Tehran on Sunday launched new strikes on Israel hours after the US forces joined the Israeli military campaign and attacked three key Iranian nuclear sites.

Iran reportedly fired 27 missiles in two batches at Haifa and Tel Aviv, injuring at least 11 people.

"Sirens sounding across Israel due to another Iranian missile launch," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a post on X.

🚨Sirens sounding across Israel due to another Iranian missile launch🚨 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 22, 2025

Iran's latest attack came hours after President Donald Trump said that the US forces struck three Iranian nuclear sites: Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

A US official told Reuters that B-2 bombers were involved in the strikes.

"The strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated," Mr Trump said in a televised address.

Calling Iran the "bully of the Middle East", the US President said the country "must now make peace".

"If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier," he said.

Iran and Israel have been trading missile and drone strikes since the conflict between the two Middle Eastern countries began last Friday.

The war began when the Israeli military launched "Operation Rising Lion" and attacked Iranian cities, saying it had concluded Tehran was on the verge of developing a nuclear weapon.

Netanyahu Congratulates Trump On Iran Strikes

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Donald Trump after the US forces struck Iranian nuclear sites and said his "bold decision" will change history.

"Congratulations, President Trump. Your bold decision to target Iran's nuclear facilities with the awesome and righteous might of the United States will change history," the Israeli PM said in a video address.

"In Operation Rising Line, Israel has done truly amazing things, but in tonight's action against Iran's nuclear facilities, America has been unsurpassed - it has done what no other country on Earth could do. History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world's most dangerous regime - the world's most dangerous weapons," he added.

Mr Netanyahu said that Mr Trump's leadership has created a "pivot of history that can help lead the Middle East and beyond to a future of prosperity and peace".

"God bless America. God bless Israel. May God bless our unshakeable alliance, our unbreakable faith," he said.