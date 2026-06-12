Iran Adds Elon Musk's SpaceX, Starlink To Target List In Middle East: Report

Iran has reportedly added companies owned by Elon Musk to its list of potential military targets in the Middle East. The warning specifically mentions SpaceX and its satellite internet service Starlink.

Tehran believes Starlink technology and other Musk-link projects have been used to support US-Israel military operations in the region, according to Iran's state-linked news agency Fars.

"All interests connected to economic holdings managed by Elon Musk across West Asia, including Arab countries and Israel, are under review for inclusion in Iran's new target bank," the agency stated.

Among the assets reportedly being considered as targets are Starlink ground stations located in Israel, Qatar, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman, as well as investors in SpaceX and infrastructure linked to Abu Dhabi-based companies Alpha Dhabi and Mubadala.

The state media, citing an unnamed source, claimed that US military, with support from companies linked to Musk, has committed war crimes, including attacks on water infrastructure in southern Iran. "The Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to strike all facilities connected to holding companies managed by Musk in the region and in Israel," the source added.

Iran also points to previous reports that Musk provided military support to the US military through projects such as Starshield and the launch of military satellites.

Unlike Starlink, which provides internet services to ordinary users, Starshield is designed for military purposes such as secure communications, surveillance and transferring sensitive data. These services help military forces stay connected and share information during operations, according to Forbes.

During the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Starlink helped Ukrainian forces stay online even when communication networks were damaged. Similar technology can also be used to support drones and military missions.

The US government recently awarded the company a $2.29 billion contract. The project will create a network of satellites which will help troops communicate securely from anywhere in the world. Iran says this is one reason why it views Musk-linked companies as being connected to US military activities.

Earlier, Iran's Revolutionary Guard also threatened major American technology companies such as Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft and Google and accused them of helping US interests through their technology and services.

The latest report comes at a time after Trump on Thursday warned that the US will continue its attacks on Iran for the third night in a row.

"The United States will be hitting Iran (whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti-Aircraft, and all other forms of Defence, together with most of its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT," Trump wrote on Truth Social.