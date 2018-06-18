Nepal Marks Yoga Day At Muktinath Temple, 12,500 Feet Above Sea Level

On his visit to Nepal last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a special visit to the Muktinath temple. The prime minister in his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', had urged people to make the 4th International Yoga Day a memorable one.
The Yoga camp at the sacred temple was organised by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.
Monks, locals and tourists performed Yoga in front of the Muktinath temple in Western Nepal. A large number of Yoga enthusiasts practiced various Yoga Ashan's and were being instructed by a Yoga guru on the premises of the temple.
"Yoga energises ones body and mind. It also helps reducing aches and pains. It's not just today, on other days too I practice Yoga for at least half an hour. It is the perfect start to the day," Upal Thakuri, one of the participants at the event, said.
Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India thousands of years ago. The International Yoga Day was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly or UNGA.
(With inputs from ANI)