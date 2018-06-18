Nepal Marks Yoga Day At Muktinath Temple, 12,500 Feet Above Sea Level Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India thousands of years ago. The International Yoga Day was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly or UNGA.

Nepal began the celebrations for the 4th International Yoga Day at the sacred Muktinath Temple Kathmandu: Celebrations have already begun across the world for the 4th International Yoga Day, which is on June 21. Taking the ancient Indian practice to new heights this year is Nepal, where monks and locals practiced Yoga at the Muktinath temple, 12,500 feet above sea level. The Muktinath temple is is regarded as a very sacred place of worship by both Hindus and Buddhists.



On his visit to Nepal last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made a special visit to the Muktinath temple. The prime minister in his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat', had urged people to make the 4th International Yoga Day a memorable one.



The Yoga camp at the sacred temple was organised by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.



Monks, locals and tourists performed Yoga in front of the Muktinath temple in Western Nepal. A large number of Yoga enthusiasts practiced various Yoga Ashan's and were being instructed by a Yoga guru on the premises of the temple.

Monks, locals and tourists, all practiced Yoga at the Muktinath temple in Nepal ahead of Yoga Day



Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India thousands of years ago. The International Yoga Day was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly or UNGA.



(With inputs from ANI)





