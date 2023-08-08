International Cat Day 2023: Here's What You Need To Know About The Day

International Cat Day 2023: The day was started by the International Fund for Animal Welfare in 2002

International Cat Day is observed on August 8. The special day raises awareness about the ways to take care of our feline friends in a holistic manner.

International Cat Day also reminds cat parents of their contribution towards the betterment of society. Having cats as pets have a positive impact on human health. In addition, they also aid in cognitive functionality.

The day was started by the International Fund for Animal Welfare in 2002, and since then it has become an annual celebration. International Cat Day is a means through which the animal rights organisation promotes the needs and wants of cats.

The organisation uses the day to encourage the cat parents to find new ways to improve their bond with their furry friends. The day urges the owners to take out time every day to play with their cats. This is done in order to improve their mental health and well-being. Just like how dogs need walking every day, daily play is necessary for cats, to keep them active and healthy.

Apart from this, the International Fund for Animal Welfare gives special focus on promoting the adoption of stray cats. In case you don't know, International Cat Care is the official “custodian” of International Cat Day.

A recent survey by International Cat Care has found “that less than 30% of owners play with their cat for at least 5 minutes a day with a wand toy.” This is what the organisation hopes to change in the coming future.

???? Happy #InternationalCatDay!! ???? Our recent survey showed that less than 30% of owners play with their cat for at least 5 minutes a day with a wand toy. We'd like to change that! Here are tops tips for #PurrfectPlay Every Day ⏯️

???? https://t.co/88ZEjcynBD



Toys from @PetsatHomepic.twitter.com/jktdNLHIwP — International Cat Care (@iCatCare) August 8, 2023

International Cat Care has been the custodianship of International Cat Day since 2020. It is a British non-profit group working in favour of cats since 1958.