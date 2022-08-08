International Cat Day 2022: Fun Facts To Know About These Animals

International Cat Day is celebrated by International Cat Care, a British non-profit group.

Cats are among the most popular pets. They require the owners' care and pampering all through the year, but there is a special day dedicated to them. Celebrated on August 8, the International Cat Day is an occasion to remind people about how the adorable species contributes to the betterment of the planet. Having cats as pets leads to a positive effect on human health, even aiding in cognitive functionality. After a busy day, coming back to your cat and observing its cute antics helps calms nerves.

Cats have enjoyed human company for centuries. They were first domesticated by hunter-gatherers who used them as companions.

Cats are among the most highly specialised of the flesh-eating mammals. Their brains are large and well developed. They also have the ability to walk on their toes - this is called digitigrade.

The International Cat Day was started by International Fund for Animal Welfare to honour cats and protect them from abuse. Since 2020, the custodianship of International Cat Day has come to International Cat Care, a British non-profit group that has been working for the welfare of the cats since 1958.

Here are some fun facts about cats: