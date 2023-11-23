Interior Designer Dead At 49, Body Found Decomposing At Home In New York

Brooke Gomez (left) with her mother Mariette Himes Gomez.

Reality TV star and interior designer Brooke Gomez was found dead at her home in New York. The police said her body was in an advanced state of decomposition. People Magazine quoted the police as saying that the 49-year-old was "unconscious and unresponsive". ABC-affiliate television channel KVUE said that Ms Gomez was a prominent interior designer with past clients like author Bethenny Frankel, and actors Michael J Fox and Sigourney Weaver. The police said there is no criminality suspected "at this time".

Ms Gomez's team shared a tribute on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

"We are greatly saddened by the sudden passing of our friend, Brooke Gomez, a light that shined brilliantly on everyone who knew her. A gathering of friends to celebrate her life is being planned. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date," the team said in a statement.

People said she worked with her mother, another prominent interior designer, Mariette Himes Gomez. Brooke Gomez grew up in New York and went to Brown University to study political science.

"I did take quite a few Art History classes. Growing up, my brother and I were constantly surrounded by art and art appreciation. And like my mother, I consider the art selection process and integral and essential aspect of design," according to her bio on her website.

According to the website, she was very passionate about her craft.

"Interior design is very creative and very cerebral. And that's the juxtaposition I was looking for," she said.

Ms Gomez's last post on Instagram was on October 23. "There's a future version of you that is so proud you didn't give up," she said in the post.