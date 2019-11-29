'Working To Get Things Back,' Says Instagram After Users Report Outage

Responding to the outage, Instagram said it was working to resolve issues faced by users.

Users from different parts of the world on Thursday took to Twitter to report problems using Facebook and Instagram.

While Facebook users reported "service unavailable", while loading Facebook home page, Instagram users reported loading problems, while using the mobile app.

Twitterati used hashtags such as #FacebookDown and #InstagramDown to report the problems.

One user wrote, "wait... I know Instagram isn't trying to make me socialize with family- #instagramdown."

Another post read, "People rushing to twitter to see if they are not the only ones whose Instagram and Facebook are down #facebookdown.a

"Instagram and Facebook are down. Twitter: hello guys, welcome to twitter :)) #facebookdown #instagramdown", added another.

A user remarked, "IG people running to twitter checking if #instagramdown."

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook's family of apps, including Instagram. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," tweeted Instagram.