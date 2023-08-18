Instagram Photo Of Meghan Markle Without Engagement Ring Sparks Divorce Rumours

Ms Markle was seen wearing the engagement ring with her gold wedding band in the past.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was recently spotted partying with her friends on her 42nd birthday. However, a picture posted on one of her friend's Instagram story from the celebration soon started making rounds on social media, with the users pointing out that her engagement ring is missing. This soon sparked divorce rumours with her husband Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry.

In the picture, Ms Markle is seen celebrating her birthday with two friends. All three women are smiling with the Duchess wrapping her arm around one of the friends. At a close look, one can notice that Ms Markle's engagement ring is missing from her finger although she is still wearing her engagement band. This photo added fuel to the fire of divorce rumours and the fact that the couple are taking time apart.

"A new sweet photo of Meghan, shared by her hair stylist Mika Harris on the occasion of the Duchess's birthday, on the left of the photo writer Cleo Wade," reads the caption of the picture, posted on a fan account.

Several people were shocked by the missing engagement ring. "I wonder what has happened to the engagement ring?" said a user.

"Not everyone wears their engagement rings in everyday life. I know I don't." commented a person.

"She looks so well. Perhaps her ring was sent for resizing," added another user.

According to People Magazine, her engagement ring is a three-stone ring which features a large cushion-cut centre diamond sourced from Botswana and two side stones from Princess Diana's jewellery collection. On multiple occasions in the past, the Duchess was seen wearing the engagement ring with her gold wedding band.

However, this is not the first time the Duchess was spotted without her engagement ring. According to People Magazine, in September 2019, she did not wear the ring for the couple's tour of South Africa to be "more low-key during meet and greet". Instead, she only wore her Welsh gold wedding ring along with a turquoise marquise ring. Earlier, Ms Markle had removed the ring during her first pregnancy due to swelling.