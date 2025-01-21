Silver Eagle Figures, Sculptures, Family Photos: Inside Donald Trump's Oval Office

As Donald Trump prepared to start his second term in the White House, the Oval Office, the official workspace of the President of the United States, saw some changes. The redecoration process, completed on Inauguration Day, was quick. The staff replaced the blue rug favoured by former President Joe Biden with the neutral-toned one used during Trump's first term, pictures shared with The Wall Street Journal show.

Even the massive Resolute Desk was temporarily disassembled for the swap. By afternoon, the Oval Office was ready to greet a new chapter under Trump's leadership.

The fireplace mantel now features a portrait of Andrew Jackson, a president Trump has often admired for his populist leadership and transformative influence. This version, sourced from the White House art collection, replaces the loaned portrait displayed during Trump's first term. Jackson's likeness is flanked by portraits of George Washington, Alexander Hamilton, and Thomas Jefferson.

A bust of Winston Churchill, removed under Biden, has returned to its prominent spot near the fireplace. The Martin Luther King Jr bust remains. New silver eagle figures now adorn the mantel.

Biden's bust of Robert F Kennedy has been swapped out, despite his son, Robert F Kennedy Jr., now part of Trump's cabinet.

A bouquet and a square gold paperweight embossed with the word "Trump" now sit on a coffee table near the fireplace. Military flags for each service branch, removed during Biden's term, have been reinstated.

Framed photographs of Trump's family - including his children in formal attire and moments with his wife Melania and son Barron and another young Ivanka - now sit on a small table near the Resolute Desk. The bronze sculpture "The Bronco Buster" by Frederic Remington, a fixture during Trump's first term, has made a return as well. The shelves show volumes of books by American novelist Nathaniel Hawthorne.

The gold curtains, which Trump introduced during his first term and Biden chose to keep, remain.

Biden's portrait of Benjamin Franklin, introduced to symbolise his focus on science, surprisingly remains. However, the massive portrait of Franklin D. Roosevelt, displayed during Biden's term, has been removed.

The white-patterned wall covering, chosen by Trump during his first term to replace Barack Obama's striped wallpaper, remains intact.