Inside Bryan Johnson's 'Don't Die Summit', Quest To Defy Age And Blueprint Diet

Tech millionaire Bryan Johnson's quest for immortality is gaining momentum. Following successful events in San Francisco, Singapore, and Los Angeles, the biohacker brought his "Don't Die Summit" to New York City's Javits Center on Saturday. Mr Johnson's ambitious goal of achieving eternal life has garnered increasing attention, further amplified by his recent Netflix documentary, "Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever."

The day's events featured a longevity park where attendees could discover new brands, along with panels focused primarily on Mr Johnson's biomarkers and protocols. The schedule also included a sing-along, a dance party, and numerous opportunities for attendees to ask questions and receive feedback. For Mr Johnson, the aim was that everyone would leave with new friends and practical health advice, the New York Post reported.

"Those who exist in the 25th century, I hope they'll look back at this moment and say, 'That was the spark. That's when humans began to realize something huge was happening. They were on the cusp of superintelligence. Things were changing fast, and they were reimagining what they could become and how long they could live,'" he shared with WWD before the event.

He added, "We want it to be a fun day of dancing, testing, and more, but ultimately, it's about this bigger moment of what we can achieve as a species."

Attendees had the chance to explore longevity-focused brands, including OneSkin, a skincare company focused on healthy ageing; Roots by Genetic Arts, which uses DNA testing to personalize hair treatments; Extension Health, a New York-based longevity clinic offering peptide therapies and DEXA scans; and Eight Sleep, known for its customizable mattresses. Johnson's brand, Blueprint, also had a booth, providing free resources and selling supplements, snacks, and meals. Guests participated in a free fitness assessment, measuring markers like grip strength to determine their biological age.

During panel discussions, Mr Johnson joined his lead doctor, Mike Mallin, to talk about his biomarkers and protocols, while Blueprint co-founder Kate Tolo discussed the protocol's approach for women. The panels prompted audience questions about the safety of seed oils, the effectiveness of detoxes, and whether it's possible to get the benefits of a full night's sleep in just four hours (Johnson confirmed, not yet).

While discussing cutting-edge treatments like NAD+ IV infusions and stem cell therapies, Johnson and Mallin emphasized the importance of maintaining sleep, healthy nutrition, an exercise routine, avoiding alcohol, and regularly doing bloodwork to tailor treatments to individual needs.

The talks were frequently interrupted to keep the audience engaged, with moments for stretching and posture checks, similar to the ones Johnson does with his family. At one point, a sing-along to songs like "Don't Stop Believing" and "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" broke out. Though some might find the dance parties and sing-alongs cringe-worthy, they are key to Johnson's events, as he believes community plays a crucial role in health-an idea recently supported by the U.S. Surgeon General's recognition of the loneliness epidemic.

"The people who come are amazing-bright, motivated, successful," Johnson said. "We don't do any screening, so it pulls in remarkable people... It creates a natural gravitational pull that's incredibly strong."

He continued, "The best way to stay healthy is to be around healthy friends, and when you're surrounded by people practising health, it's easier to make the right decisions."

While his protocols might seem daunting to some, that's not Johnson's intention. When asked about a guilty pleasure, he paused before responding, "I don't like the idea of cheat days-donuts or pizza, they make me feel sick."

However, he emphasized that he doesn't want to intimidate anyone. "For those who find this overwhelming, we've made it simple. I've taken everything I've done and turned it into easy, free actions that everyone can do," he explained.

"I want people to be their best selves," Johnson said. "I hope one day people will see me as more approachable-not this untouchable, eccentric figure, but someone who's easy to relate to."