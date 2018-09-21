Infosys Says Hiring 1,000 Americans In US State To Keep Commitment

Infosys is one of the largest IT firm in India (File)

Indian software major Infosys on Friday announced hiring 1,000 Americans in Arizona state as part of its commitment to employ 10,000 natives to bridge the IT skills gap in the US by 2023.

"We are hiring 1,000 American workers and opening our next technology-cum-innovation hub in the state of Arizona," said the city-based company in a statement.

The announcement reinforces the IT major's May 2017 commitment to hire 10,000 Americans and open technology-cum-innovation hubs across the US by 2023.

"We have hired 5,874 American workers as part of the commitment," the statement said.

"Investment in Arizona is part of our commitment to accelerate innovation for American enterprise by tapping local talent and shrinking the IT skills gap in the marketplace."