Influencer Breaks Up With Boyfriend, He Stabs Her On Livestream

A beauty influencer from Brazil was stabbed nine times by her boyfriend on livestream. Luna Ambrozevicius Abrahao, 22, had reportedly broken up with her boyfriend, Alex Olievira. She was live streaming when the man attacked her with a knife.

The Brazilian mother was attacked in front of a live audience. He stabbed her in the head, back, hand, and foot.

Footage obtained by The New York Post showed her shrill screams, blood on the floor and furniture, and the blade of a big knife that seemed to have broken from the force of the assault.

As the violence broke out, social media users watching the video alerted emergency agencies. Others posted snippets of the live stream, which the platform subsequently removed.

Ms Abrahao survived after she was taken to the hospital with several wounds. She underwent emergency surgery and is still in critical condition.

According to Newsflash, the tattooed influencer was arguing with her boyfriend, the father of her four-year-old daughter, while broadcasting live from an apartment in Sao Paulo on Monday.

Alex Olievira, her boyfriend, fled the scene following the incident, and the police are looking for him. He has been charged with attempted murder and domestic violence.

According to authorities, the couple was fighting at the time of the attack, something neighbours claimed happened repeatedly.

The influencer writes about dancing, beauty, and fashion for her nearly 260,000 Instagram followers. On Wednesday, she posted an update from the hospital to her fans.

Luna Ambrozevicius Abrahao's livestreaming attack occurred days after a Mexican influencer was shot dead inside her beauty salon during a TikTok livestream. Valeria Marquez was shot dead shortly after she expressed her fear of death.

Following the shooting, it appeared like someone picked up Marquez's phone; their face was momentarily visible on the video before it ended. Since then, TikTok has deleted her account.

Marquez was known for flaunting her opulent lifestyle. She frequently shared pictures of herself shopping at high-end boutiques, on boats, and next to private planes.