Indonesia's Semeru Volcano Erupts 5 Times In 90 Minutes, Km-High Ash Cloud

The Semeru volcano in Indonesia's East Java province erupted five times today, spewing volcanic ash up to 900 meters over its peak, according to the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation.

"The first eruption was at 6:29 a.m. local time, with a column of white to grey ash as high as 500 meters heading to the southwest," said Semeru Volcano Monitoring Post officer Liswanto, China's Xinhua news agency reported.

The second eruption occurred at 6:50 a.m. local time, launching ash as high as 600 meters above its peak, while the third eruption occurred at 7:28 a.m. local time, releasing an ash column as high as 700 meters.

Volcanic ash was thrown up to 500 meters in the fourth eruption and nearly a kilometer (over 900 meters) in the fifth, which happened at 7:57 a.m. and 8:05 a.m. local time, respectively.

Authorities have urged people to stay out of the danger zone within a 5 km radius and 13 km southeast of the crater to prevent harm from hot clouds, lava flows and lahars,

People are advised to avoid rivers that originate from the Semeru crater against possible cold lava flows.



