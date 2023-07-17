Indonesian Tech Minister Replaced After Corruption Probe

Mr Plate faces life prison if guilty of multiple charges under Indonesia's anti-corruption law. (File)

Indonesian President Joko Widodo named a new communications minister in a cabinet shake-up today after the previous minister was detained in a corruption probe linked to a project that cost the country half a billion dollars in losses.

Budi Arie Setiadi succeeds Johnny G Plate, who was arrested in May over accusations he demanded kickbacks related to a government telecommunications project to expand internet access.

Mr Plate, who denies the allegations, is the fifth member of President Widodo's two administrations to be arrested in a graft scandal since 2014.

Investigators have said the telco project in question incurred eight trillion rupiah ($533 million) in state losses.

Mr Plate faces life in prison if found guilty of multiple charges under Indonesia's anti-corruption law.

Investigators have named seven other suspects in the case, including an employee of a local subsidiary of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei.

President Widodo removed Mr Plate from his post today and tapped deputy villages minister Setiadi for the role, where he will carry on the project's work building base transceiver stations (BTS) to bolster internet access across the archipelago nation.

"We respect the legal process, but the BTS (construction) should continue because it relates to public service, particularly for residents in remote regions," President Widodo told reporters.

Budi was the chairman of a volunteer group that supported President Widodo's presidential campaign in 2014.

As part of the cabinet shake-up, President Widodo also inaugurated five other deputy ministers and two members of his presidential advisory board.

