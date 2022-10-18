Indonesia To Demolish Football Stadium Where Stampede Killed 133

Angry home fans had invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas that triggered a stampede.

The Indonesian football stadium where more than 130 people were killed in a stampede earlier this month will be torn down and rebuilt, the country's president said on Tuesday.

"For Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang, we will demolish and rebuild it according to FIFA standards, with proper facilities that can ensure the safety of both players and supporters," Joko Widodo told reporters after meeting FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

