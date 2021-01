Underwater photos supplied by Indonesia's navy showed a sea floor littered with wreckage.

Indonesian authorities have retrieved a black box from the Sriwijaya Air plane that crashed into the Java Sea at the weekend, KompasTV and MetroTV reported on Tuesday.

The recording device was being transported to Jakarta port, the television reports said.

