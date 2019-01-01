Indonesia Landslides Kill At Least Two, Leave Dozens Missing

The landslides, which struck a village in West Java on Monday, also injured 2 people and buried thirty homes, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for Indonesia's disaster agency said in a statement.

World | | Updated: January 01, 2019 16:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Indonesia Landslides Kill At Least Two, Leave Dozens Missing

Rescue workers search for survivors at the site of a landslide triggered by heavy rain. (AFP)


JAKARTA: 

Landslides on Indonesia's heavily populated island of Java killed at least two people and left 41 missing, an official at the country's disaster agency said on Tuesday.

The landslides, which struck a village in West Java on Monday, also injured 2 people and buried thirty homes, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for Indonesia's disaster agency said in a statement.

"Rugged rocky roads and the rainy weather is making it difficult for our team to conduct evacuation operations," Nugroho said, adding that heavy equipment was needed to help search for survivors.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Indonesia LandslidesIndonesia Disaster

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PM Narendra ModiLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusNew YearNew Year WishesFlipkartUpcoming MoviesTata SkyDTH PlansMi TVKader Khan

................................ Advertisement ................................