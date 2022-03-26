India's 'First Aluminium-Body Metro Train' For Pune Metro Flagged Off

Maha Metro is the implementing agency for the metro project in Pune.

The first aluminium-body metro train in the country, to be deployed by Pune Metro, was flagged off at an event held at Uttarpara, Kolkata on Saturday, Maha Metro said in a release in Nagpur.

The train was flagged off by Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs; Maha Metro MD Dr Brijesh Dixit, and others, it said.

Director (Rolling Stock) Shri Sunil Mathur and officials of Titagad Wagons were prominently present on the occasion.



Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs

Two lines of the Pune metro project have been recently launched and passenger services on remaining lines will soon start, Dr Dixit said.