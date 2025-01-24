Indian Tourist In Thailand Robbed Of Gold Necklace Worth Rs 3 Lakh

An Indian national, who was on a vacation in Thailand, has claimed that he was robbed of his gold necklace while walking near the beachside close to the Hard Rock Hotel in Pattaya. According to Pattaya Mail, the incident, involving three transgender women, took place on Monday. The 42-year-old Indian national, Pravin Manik Tavada, a hotel business owner, said he lost his gold necklace, worth 132,000-baht (approximately Rs 3,00,000), after being targetted by the group of transgender women.

According to Pattaya Mail, Mr Pravin told the cops that he was walking with his friends, enjoying the scenic evening, when they were approached by the three individuals who offered their services. The group engaged in physical contact, including hugs and caresses, seemingly trying to disarm the tourists with their actions. However, Mr Pravin and his friends declined their advances and quickly walked away.

Within a few minutes of walking away from the scene, Mr Pravin and his friends noticed that the transgender women acted as if they were angry and quickly fled the scene. When the 42-year-old later checked his belongings, he discovered that his 40-gram gold necklace was missing.

Certain that the transgender women were responsible for the theft, Mr Pravin and his friends searched the area but were unable to find the suspects. Subsequently, he filed a complaint at Pattaya Police Station.

Cops are investigating the incident. They are gathering statements from witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage. They believe the cameras may have recorded the suspects during the theft and their escape.

Thai officials have assured that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the individuals involved. The cops are investigating the case and legal proceedings will follow according to the law, they added.

Meanwhile, in another similar incident reported last year, Thai police arrested two suspects for stealing a 20-gram gold necklace from an Indian tourist. The theft occurred in May 2023.

The Indian national was sitting and relaxing on Pattaya beach when the suspects approached and him, started a friendly conversation, and one of them hugged him. They took advantage of his distraction to unhook his necklace and flee.