China's 'Artificial Sun' Sets New Record, Sustains Plasma For 1,000 Seconds

China has conducted another major nuclear fusion experiment in its pursuit of creating a novel source of energy. The Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) fusion energy reactor, dubbed China's 'artificial sun' sustained plasma for a whopping 1,000 seconds, breaking the 403-second record it set in 2023, according to a report in Live Science, citing Chinese media reports.

Developing nuclear fusion for energy requirements has long been a goal of scientists but reaching temperatures over 100 million degrees Celsius and sustaining its long-term operation has always proved a challenge. However, by stabilising the system for 1,000 seconds, scientists believe a major milestone in the quest to improve the technology had been achieved.

"A fusion device must achieve stable operation at high efficiency for thousands of seconds to enable the self-sustaining circulation of plasma, which is critical for the continuous power generation of future fusion plants," Song Yuntao, director of the Institute of Plasma Physics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences, told Chinese state media.

"We hope to expand international collaboration via EAST and bring fusion energy into practical use for humanity," added Mr Song.

The nuclear reactor is yet to achieve ignition which is the point at which nuclear fusion creates its own energy and sustains the reactions. However, the new record is an encouraging step towards maintaining prolonged, confined plasma loops that may power future reactors.

EAST and nuclear fusion

Chinese scientists have been operating EAST since 2006 with the reactor completing hundreds of thousands of tests so far. Buoyed by the success of EAST, China has already started the construction of a new generation of experimental fusion research facilities in east China's Anhui Province, aiming to further accelerate the application and development of fusion energy.

Scientists regard nuclear fusion as the holy grail of energy. It is what powers our Sun as atomic nuclei are merged to create massive amounts of energy, which is the opposite of the fission process used in atomic weapons and nuclear power plants, where the heavy atom is split into multiple smaller ones.

Unlike fission, fusion emits no greenhouse gases and carries less risk of accidents or the theft of atomic material. By mimicking the natural reaction of the sun, scientists are hoping that the technology may help harness near-unlimited amounts of energy and help battle the energy crisis as well as power humanity's exploration beyond the solar system.