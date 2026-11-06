Indian Student Goes Missing In Bangladesh, Body Found In Pond Near College

The body of a 26-year-old medical student from Jammu and Kashmir was found in a pond in Bangladesh's Cumilla district on Wednesday morning, two days after he went missing from his college campus.

Adnan Altaf, a student at Eastern Medical College in Burichang upazila, had reportedly gone missing on Monday after leaving the campus to have dinner at an Indian restaurant.

His body was recovered from a waterbody in Monipur village, close to the college, which is located near the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.

Adnan came from Sopore in north Kashmir. His death has left his family devastated, with relatives now appealing to the Government of India to intervene and help bring his body back home.

Mother Hospitalised After Son's Death

Adnan's mother, who had accompanied him to Bangladesh when he returned to college after a break, is currently hospitalised in the country.

According to his family, she is in an unstable condition following her son's death and is struggling to cope with the loss.

College authorities said Adnan had been dealing with mental health issues and that his mother had been staying with him to look after him.

Had Returned To Bangladesh 15 Days Ago

Adnan was enrolled in the 14th batch (2017-18 session) of Eastern Medical College and was pursuing his MBBS.

According to his family, he had travelled back to Bangladesh around 15 days ago after spending some time in Kashmir. His mother accompanied him on the return journey.

The Daily Star reported that Adnan was scheduled to appear for his second professional MBBS Microbiology examination from November 4 under the old curriculum, as part of the Professional MBBS Examination, May 2026.

His body was recovered on the morning of November 4 and subsequently shifted to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

His family is now seeking urgent assistance from the Indian government to bring his remains to Kashmir.