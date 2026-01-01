Indian-Origin Zohran Mamdani Inaugurated As New York's First Muslim Mayor

Zohran Mamdani was inaugurated as New York City's mayor in a public event on Thursday (local time), becoming the city's 112th mayor and making history in the process. The ceremony took place on the steps of City Hall, where hundreds gathered to witness the moment.

He is the first Muslim mayor of New York City, the first of South Asian origin, and the youngest person to hold the post in more than a century.

The public oath was administered by Independent Senator Bernie Sanders, while Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced him to the crowd.

Speaking after the inauguration, Mamdanis said, “My fellow New Yorkers, today begins a new era. I stand before you moved by the privilege of taking this sacred oath. Humbled by the faith that you have placed in me.”

He said he's "honored to serve" as either the city's 111th or 112th mayor, referring to some confusion in the city's historical record.

“While only action can change minds, I promise you this: if you are a New Yorker, I am your mayor,” Mamdani added. In his speech the first Muslim mayor of New York City thanked Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders.

Thanking his predecessor, Eric Adams, the NYC mayor said, “I will always be touched that he chose me as the mayoral candidate that he would most want to be trapped with in an elevator.”

His parents, filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani, were present at the ceremony.

Imam Khalid Latif, executive director of the Islamic Center of New York City, delivered the invocation. As he spoke, Imam Latif was surrounded by a group of faith leaders from around the city, underscoring the city's diverse religious communities.

Mamdani, a democratic socialist, took office after campaigning on promises to address the city's growing affordability crisis. Mark Levine, the new city comptroller, and Jumaane Williams, the public advocate, also took oath today.

Public Ceremony Follows Late-Night Oath

Earlier in the day, Mamdani had taken a private oath just after midnight at a closed subway station, surrounded by his wife, Rama Duwaji and family. Speaking after the ceremony, he said, "This is truly the honour and the privilege of a lifetime. I cannot wait to see everyone tomorrow as we begin our term. After just having taken my oath to become the mayor of the city of New York, I do so also here in the old city hall subway station - a testament to the importance of public transit to the vitality, the health, the legacy of our city."

During the private swearing in, he chose to take his oath on a Quran from the New York Public Library, once owned by Afro-Latino historian Arturo Schomburg.

The public ceremony will be followed by an "inauguration block party" spread across seven city blocks. Despite freezing temperatures, thousands turned up to celebrate, with organisers expecting a crowd of around 40,000 people.

Former New York mayor Bill de Blasio was also present at the event.

Mamdani's inauguration follows a long tradition of mayors marking the moment in distinctive ways, including his predecessor Eric Adams, who held up a picture of his late mother in Times Square and was sworn in just after the ball dropped, as the city was still dealing with the COVID pandemic.