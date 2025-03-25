Indian-Origin Woman Violently Attacked On Crowded Railway Platform In Canada, Video Surfaces

A disturbing video has surfaced of a woman being brutally attacked on a crowded train platform in Calgary, Canada, with bystanders failing to intervene. The footage has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage and allegations of racism, as the victim appears to be of Indian descent.

The footage shows the man, identified as Braydon Joseph James French, grabbing the woman's jacket, repeatedly shaking her. He then grabbed her water bottle, splashed water on her face, slammed her into transit shelter walls, and demanded her phone while violently shaking her. The assailant fled the scene without taking her phone, allowing the woman to contact the authorities. Bystanders witnessed the attack but failed to intervene.

Here's the video:

According to a police statement on social media, an incident occurred on Sunday at approximately 1:40 p.m. at the 3 Street SE CTrain station platform. Calgary authorities reported that the assailant was apprehended within 30 minutes, thanks to witness assistance.

"As a result, Braydon Joseph James FRENCH, 31, of Calgary, has been charged with 1 count of attempted robbery. At this time, the incident is not believed to be racially motivated, however, our Diversity Resource Team is engaging with those in the community who are impacted by this incident," a tweet by Calgary police read.

We are aware of a video circulating on social media that depicts an incident involving a woman standing on a downtown CTrain station platform.



📍On Sunday, March 23, 2025, at approx. 1:40 p.m., the victim was standing on the south side of the Third Street S.E. CTrain station,… pic.twitter.com/fOveisKZou — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) March 24, 2025

"Thanks to the support of witnesses in the area and to the swift actions of our members, we were able to arrest within 25 minutes of this incident. These types of incidents cause concern in the community & will not be tolerated in our city," CPS District 1 commander, Inspector Jason Bobrowich said.

The Calgary police have offered support to the victim, who is now requesting privacy as she deals with the aftermath of the incident. Although police currently don't believe the attack was racially motivated, their Diversity Resource Team is still reaching out to the affected community to address concerns and provide support.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, "Funny the whole conversation would be to deport if it was the other way around. How about whoever does the crime, does the time. Fair on both ends."

Another commented, "Sadly if people intervene they end getting in trouble. I once stopped a person from targeting an old man & when the police got there I was the one who being told I should've stood to the side & just call the police."