Indian-Origin Man Shot In Portugal, Then Gang's "More Brutal" Threat

An Indian-origin businessman was injured after a shooting incident took place in Portugal. Authorities have launched an investigation following the injury.

The injured person, identified as Kishore Gujarati, was targeted by unidentified assailants, which has triggered concerns related to gang activity and the rise of new criminal elements in the area.

The attack, which has been widely shared on social media, happened in the Cidade Nova area of Odivelas.

An account on Facebook operating under the name "Rahul RK Meena" claimed responsibility for the shooting and threatened further violence. His claims have not been independently verified by NDTV.

"Greetings to all my brothers. I, Rahul RK Meena, take full responsibility for the shooting of Kishore Gujarati today near Cidade Nova Odivelas in Portugal. Ignoring our messages is tantamount to inviting death," he wrote in the post.

He said that people who have received his call should be prepared for "bullets" at any moment. Meena also warned in the post that he would "settle scores" with everyone.

"To everyone we have called: be prepared-bullets could be pumped into your bodies at any moment. We will strike the moment we get the chance," he wrote.

"I will settle scores with everyone. Our reach and influence span the entire globe. Just wait for the right time-our next encounter will be far more brutal than this!", he added.

He also mentioned the names of other alleged gangs such as Sunil Meena Gang, Aman Sahu Gang and others.

While public speculation regarding a "new gangster" has gained traction online, authorities have not verified the authenticity of the post or his claim of responsibility, and investigators are still looking for facts and have not tied the incident to gangs.

