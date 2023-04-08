Indian-Origin Man Dies In Singapore After Being Pushed Down Stairs Outside Shopping Mall

Mr Abdul Kaha was charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

A 34-year-old Indian-origin man has died after another man pushed him down a flight of stairs outside a shopping mall in Singapore. According to PTI, the incident took place last month at Concorde Shopping Mall on Orchard Road.

The man, identified as Thevandran Shanmugam, fell backwards down the stairs after he was pushed in the chest by 27-year-old Muhammed Azfary Abdul Kaha.

Mr Shanmugam sustained multiple fractures to his skull and was immediately taken to a hospital. On Friday, he was cremated at Mandai Crematorium, PTI reported citing The Straits Times.

Mr Abdul Kaha, on the other hand, was charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt. He had allegedly committed the offence while under a remission order after being jailed for other offences.

Also Read | Uber CEO Spent Months Undercover As Driver And Delivery Agent, Here's What He Learned

Now, if convicted, the 27-year-old could be jailed for up to 10 years, as well as caned or fined. He can also face an additional jail term of up to 178 days.

It is not clear if the two men knew each other before the incident.

Notably, the incident took place outside a popular night spot at Concorde Shopping Mall. On Friday, the nightclub refuted claims that Mr Shanmugam had visited its premises in the morning on the day he was pushed down the stairs.

The nightclub urged people not to speculate and extended its condolences to the Shanmugam family. It said that it was "extremely sad and sorry for their loss".